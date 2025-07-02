Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies expands collaboration with Equinor

HCL Technologies expands collaboration with Equinor

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) and Equinor, Europe's largest energy supplier and a pioneer in renewables and low-carbon solutions, have expanded their IT collaboration to support the next phase of Equinor's digital transformation. This expanded relationship will cover Equinor's IT landscape across several key strategic areas.

HCLTech will support Equinor as it accelerates its digital transformation by: Accelerating its cloud migration and standardizing services across operations Enhancing its cyber resilience and network performance Improving workplace experience through automation Enabling advanced user experiences with technologies like augmented reality (AR)

"We're pleased to continue our long-standing collaboration with Equinor," said Sandeep Kumar Saxena, Executive Vice President, HCLTech. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability.

 

Over the past decade, HCLTech has been a trusted advisor to Equinor, supporting the company's global expansion, infrastructure rollouts, and cybersecurity improvements. The collaboration has evolved from managed services to a long-term strategic collaboration that supports Equinor's wider digital and business objectives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade in negative terrain; European mrkt advance

Barometers trade in negative terrain; European mrkt advance

ITI wins orders worth Rs 88 cr

ITI wins orders worth Rs 88 cr

Dev IT gains on securing Rs 4-cr orders from Alivus Lifesciences

Dev IT gains on securing Rs 4-cr orders from Alivus Lifesciences

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd up for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon