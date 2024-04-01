Sensex (    %)
                             
Speculative Net Longs In Euro Continue To Slide

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Large currency speculators net long positions in the Euro futures market fell further, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 31194 contracts in the data reported through March 26, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 17148 net contracts with net long position falling to its lowest level since September 2022.
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

