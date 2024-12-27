Business Standard

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd, Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup, Kohinoor Foods Ltd and U. H. Zaveri Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 December 2024.

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 80.74 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3208 shares in the past one month.

 

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd crashed 9.62% to Rs 32.51. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 7.42% to Rs 20.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13624 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2605 shares in the past one month.

Kohinoor Foods Ltd pared 7.31% to Rs 44.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 96790 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61768 shares in the past one month.

U. H. Zaveri Ltd shed 7.21% to Rs 18.66. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

