Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power inks BTA to acquire ADTPS

Adani Power inks BTA to acquire ADTPS

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Adani Power has signed business transfer agreement (BTA) with North Maharashtra Power (NMPL) to acquire 500 MW Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station (ADTPS) located at Dahanu, Palghar, Maharashtra a going concern basis from NMPL.

ADTPS supplies power under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) to the Mumbai power distribution circle of Adani Electricity Mumbai.

This acquisition, which is consistent with the long term ESG risk management strategy, will enable consolidation of thermal power generation capacities of Adani portfolio companies under one umbrella to maximise synergistic benefits and leverage the companys experience and capabilities for improved operational efficiency and reliability.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Total investment for the acquisition of ADTPS is Rs 815 crore, which is in the form of cash. In addition to this, the company will spend another approximately Rs 450 crore over the next five years towards life extension capex for the ADTPS power plant.

Adani Power, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.

The company has reported 55.33% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,912.79 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 8,759.42 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 35.89% YoY to Rs 14,955.63 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

The scrip rose 0.27% to end at Rs 656.05 on Monday, 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Fed drives global push to cut rates despite uncertainties over 2025

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher, signals GIFT Nifty; Blue Dart eyed

Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment

Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

election, vote, voting, Polls, Jammu Election, JK Polls, JK election

J&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVE: Voting underway in 40 constituencies, 415 candidates in fray

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 5

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 5: Will Rohit's men eke out a win in Kanpur?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon