Adani Power Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 203.3, down 0.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 69.77% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% slide in NIFTY and a 12.23% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Power Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 203.3, down 0.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 24349.25. The Sensex is at 77871.09, down 0.18%.Adani Power Ltd has lost around 7.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38554.2, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 187.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 203.51, down 1.18% on the day. Adani Power Ltd jumped 69.77% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% slide in NIFTY and a 12.23% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 33.05 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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