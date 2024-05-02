Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit rises 71.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.68% to Rs 1166.95 croreNet profit of Adani Total Gas rose 71.55% to Rs 167.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.68% to Rs 1166.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1114.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.14% to Rs 667.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 546.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 4474.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4378.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content