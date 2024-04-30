Business Standard
Wipro inks deal with Nokia

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:54 PM IST
To support digital workplace services
Wipro announced that it has been selected by Nokia (NYSE: NOK) to overhaul its employee service desk and provide seamless, real-time IT support to a global network of employees.
The Wipro team will build a bespoke AI-powered, cloud-based solution for Nokia's workforce comprising of around 86,700 users globally in 130 countries of operations. The solution aims to enhance the employee experience by providing highly available, modular, secure, and automated services.
Designit, a Wipro company specializing in user experience strategy and implementation, will conduct user research to ensure personalized assistance is offered to employees at the right time. This project will result in the creation of an experience-driven, omni-channel, and always-on global service desk, which will provide employees with highly flexible and secure services to empower them to effectively navigate a hybrid work environment.
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

