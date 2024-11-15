Adarsh Plant Protect standalone net profit rises 1450.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.82% to Rs 5.18 croreNet profit of Adarsh Plant Protect rose 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.82% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.183.90 33 OPM %7.343.08 -PBDT0.330.04 725 PBT0.310.02 1450 NP0.310.02 1450
