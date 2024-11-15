Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 46.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.36% to Rs 136.98 croreNet profit of Nagreeka Exports declined 46.45% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.36% to Rs 136.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 137.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales136.98137.48 0 OPM %4.275.58 -PBDT3.194.25 -25 PBT1.402.40 -42 NP1.132.11 -46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content