ADC India Communications standalone net profit declines 57.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.96% to Rs 45.67 croreNet profit of ADC India Communications declined 57.49% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.96% to Rs 45.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.22% to Rs 24.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.81% to Rs 186.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales45.6743.93 4 186.71178.14 5 OPM %6.5919.83 -15.6314.63 - PBDT4.119.42 -56 32.9827.96 18 PBT4.069.37 -57 32.7727.75 18 NP2.956.94 -57 24.4620.69 18
