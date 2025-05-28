Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Esab India standalone net profit rises 7.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 367.72 crore

Net profit of Esab India rose 7.19% to Rs 47.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 367.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 340.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.63% to Rs 175.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 162.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 1373.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1243.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales367.72340.93 8 1373.471243.32 10 OPM %17.8818.26 -17.8018.31 - PBDT66.4563.45 5 250.64233.75 7 PBT62.5359.92 4 235.72219.96 7 NP47.4344.25 7 175.42162.98 8

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

