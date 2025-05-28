Sanco Trans standalone net profit declines 29.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.81% to Rs 28.27 croreNet profit of Sanco Trans declined 29.23% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 28.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.57% to Rs 1.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.19% to Rs 104.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales28.2725.98 9 104.9797.93 7 OPM %4.075.35 -4.283.56 - PBDT1.822.10 -13 7.546.14 23 PBT0.621.02 -39 2.671.93 38 NP0.460.65 -29 1.491.15 30
