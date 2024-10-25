Anjani Finance standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 64.00% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Anjani Finance declined 60.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 64.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.25 -64 OPM %55.5676.00 -PBDT0.100.26 -62 PBT0.100.26 -62 NP0.120.30 -60
