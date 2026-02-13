AVI Products India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 70.80% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net Loss of AVI Products India reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 70.80% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.331.13-139.39-6.19-0.420.02-0.44-0.03-0.44-0.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News