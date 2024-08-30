Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Capital completes sale of entire stake in Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers

Aditya Birla Capital completes sale of entire stake in Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers

Image

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Aditya Birla Capital announced the completion of stake sale of Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers (ABIBL) to Edme Services (Edme), which is part of the Samara Capital Group and an affiliate of Samara Alternate Investment Fund.
The Board of Directors of the Company, earlier in March 2023, had approved the sale of its entire stake in ABIBL. This was followed by the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) between the Company, ABIBL, Infocyber India (which is the other shareholder of ABIBL holding 49.998% and which was subsequently amalgamated into Birla Group Holdings) and Edme Services, subject to regulatory approval, which was received in July 2024.
The transaction is now completed with the sale of entire 25,65,103 equity shares of Rs. 10/-each, held by the Company (along with its nominees), representing 50.002% of the issued and paid-up share capital of ABIBL to Edme. The Company has received the upfront consideration on closing, amounting to Rs. 252.16 crore from Edme, in accordance with the terms of the SPA, towards the sale of the Company's 50.002% shareholding in ABIBL.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Pursuant to this, ABIBL ceases to be a subsidiary of the Company with effect from 30 August 2024 and Edme Services has become 100% shareholder of ABIBL, which will be renamed as Edme Insurance Brokers, subject to regulatory approvals
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

telecom

Trai extends mandatory whitelisting deadline by a month to October 1

Gurugram-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company LT Foods, which sells specialty rice under the brand Daawat, will focus on growing its organic range in India to drive double-digit growth in the coming years.

LT Foods strengthens RTC, organic product lines for double-digit growth

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Technology may drive fulfillment of every citizen's aspirations: RBI Guv

GDP

India's GDP growth slows to 15-month low of 6.7% in April-June quarter

Kharif crops, such as paddy and maize, were sown in a larger area till the week ended August 9, 2024, compared to the same period last year in a positive sign for policymakers and central bankers looking to tame food inflation.

Govt's kharif rice procurement target 5% higher at 48.5 mn tonnes in FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon