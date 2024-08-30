Business Standard
India's GDP growth softens to 6.7% in June quarter

India's GDP growth softens to 6.7% in June quarter

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth eased to a five quarter low of 6.7% on an annual basis in the April-June quarter of the current financial year, official data showed today. Agriculture growth slowed to 2% in latest quarter after rising 3.7% in FY24. Manufacturing sector saw growth of 7% for the first quarter of the current fiscal year after recording a growth of 5% in FY24. The tertiary sector growth also slipped to 7.2% annually, compared to growth of 10.7% in FY24.
First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

