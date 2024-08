Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Fitch Ratings has assigned Canara Bank's (BBB-/Stable) proposed senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The notes will constitute Canara's direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations and will at all times rank pari passu among themselves and with all of Canara's other unsubordinated and unsecured obligations.