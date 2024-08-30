Wipro appoints Srikumar Rao as Global Head of Engineering Edge Business Line

Srikumar has been with Wipro for 26 years and has grown with the organization, serving in various leadership roles. He was most recently the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Wipro Engineering Edge (WEE) and Global Practice Head of Embedded Systems.

Wipro has appointed Srikumar Rao as Global Head of its Engineering Edge Business Line, effective from 05 October 2024. Srikumar succeeds Harmeet Chauhan, who is stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the organization. Srikumar will report to Srini Pallia.