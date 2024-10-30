Business Standard
NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.37 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

Sales decline 14.03% to Rs 16.36 crore

Net Loss of NRB Industrial Bearings reported to Rs 7.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.03% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.3619.03 -14 OPM %-16.26-4.62 -PBDT-5.15-3.71 -39 PBT-7.48-6.03 -24 NP-7.37-6.01 -23

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

