Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 111.37% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 53.76% to Rs 1071.37 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Housing Finance rose 111.37% to Rs 177.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 83.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 53.76% to Rs 1071.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 696.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1071.37696.76 54 OPM %79.3075.67 -PBDT249.75120.83 107 PBT236.38109.81 115 NP177.1183.79 111
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 5:31 PM IST