Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 111.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Aditya Birla Housing Finance rose 111.37% to Rs 177.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 83.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 53.76% to Rs 1071.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 696.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1071.37696.7679.3075.67249.75120.83236.38109.81177.1183.79

