Ritco Logistics consolidated net profit declines 4.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.13% to Rs 360.38 croreNet profit of Ritco Logistics declined 4.43% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.13% to Rs 360.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 279.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales360.38279.09 29 OPM %7.187.71 -PBDT20.9518.11 16 PBT13.6514.32 -5 NP10.1310.60 -4
