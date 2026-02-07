Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 10.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.22% to Rs 39.20 crore

Net profit of Sagardeep Alloys rose 10.34% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.22% to Rs 39.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.39.2027.371.201.020.300.610.160.450.320.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News