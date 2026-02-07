JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.60% to Rs 822.00 crore

Net Loss of JITF Infra Logistics reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 54.60% to Rs 822.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 531.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.822.00531.7118.6718.9269.1629.4144.498.65-1.25-7.97

