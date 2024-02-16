Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

United Leasing &amp; Industries standalone net profit declines 17.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Sales decline 45.17% to Rs 2.44 crore
Net profit of United Leasing & Industries declined 17.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 45.17% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2.444.45 -45 OPM %14.347.87 -PBDT0.270.29 -7 PBT0.140.17 -18 NP0.140.17 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shreevatsaa Finance &amp; Leasing standalone net profit declines 11.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Ishita Drugs &amp; Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Luharuka Media &amp; Infra standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the December 2023 quarter

B A G Films &amp; Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Amara Raja Energy &amp; Mobility consolidated net profit rises 14.81% in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty scales above 22,000; auto shares in demand

Venlon Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2023 quarter

B.L.Kashyap soars after bagging Rs 208-crore order from Manyata Promoters

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Auto stocks edge higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORECisco LayoffsSarfaraz KhanJeff BezosBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon