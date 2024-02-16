Sales decline 45.17% to Rs 2.44 crore

Net profit of United Leasing & Industries declined 17.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 45.17% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2.444.4514.347.870.270.290.140.170.140.17