Sales decline 45.17% to Rs 2.44 croreNet profit of United Leasing & Industries declined 17.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 45.17% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2.444.45 -45 OPM %14.347.87 -PBDT0.270.29 -7 PBT0.140.17 -18 NP0.140.17 -18
