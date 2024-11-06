Adroit Infotech standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.59% to Rs 1.52 croreNet profit of Adroit Infotech declined 37.50% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.59% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.521.61 -6 OPM %33.5541.61 -PBDT0.630.64 -2 PBT0.300.36 -17 NP0.250.40 -38
