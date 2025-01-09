Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advait Infratech rises after securing contract for battery energy storage system in Gujarat

Advait Infratech rises after securing contract for battery energy storage system in Gujarat

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Advait Infratech added 1.73% to Rs 1556.05 after the company announced that it has received letter of intent (LOI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for setting up battery energy storage system in Gujarat.

The contract awarded to Advait Infra is part of a larger initiative of GUVNL to install 500 MW/1000 MWh of standalone battery energy storage systems in Gujarat under tariff-based global competitive bidding (Phase-IV) with viability gap funding support.

The company would be responsible for the design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the 50 MW/500 MWh system. The project awarded to Advait Infra has to be executed within a period of 18 months.

 

Advait Infratech is engaged in business of providing products and solutions for power transmission, power substation and telecommunication infrastructure fields.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 21.1% to Rs 4.3 crore on a 5.6% slide in net sales to Rs 46.19 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Anand Rathi gains after board to mull bonus issue proposal

Anand Rathi gains after board to mull bonus issue proposal

Phoenix Mills Ltd Slips 2.56%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Slips 2.56%

Sundram Fasteners Ltd Spurts 1.96%

Sundram Fasteners Ltd Spurts 1.96%

Aether Industries to resume operations at its manufacturing facility II

Aether Industries to resume operations at its manufacturing facility II

Sona BLW Precision Forgings update on change in shareholding

Sona BLW Precision Forgings update on change in shareholding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon