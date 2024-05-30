Business Standard
Advance Lifestyles standalone net profit declines 78.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Advance Lifestyles declined 78.26% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 61.11% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales01.51 -100 02.31 -100 OPM %00 -0-15.58 - PBDT0.090.23 -61 0.760.54 41 PBT0.090.23 -61 0.760.54 41 NP0.050.23 -78 0.210.54 -61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

