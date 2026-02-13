Innovative Tech Pack standalone net profit rises 413.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.57% to Rs 32.46 crore

Net profit of Innovative Tech Pack rose 413.64% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 32.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.32.4631.049.469.152.401.751.130.221.130.22

