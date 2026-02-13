Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit declines 50.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.61% to Rs 55.50 crore

Net profit of Vippy Spinpro declined 50.94% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.61% to Rs 55.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 69.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.55.5069.9110.3611.216.677.543.705.071.833.73

