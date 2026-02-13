MIRC Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 27.11% to Rs 212.04 croreNet Loss of MIRC Electronics reported to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.11% to Rs 212.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 166.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales212.04166.81 27 OPM %-3.93-1.07 -PBDT-9.09-3.69 -146 PBT-10.62-5.27 -102 NP-13.11-5.27 -149
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:18 PM IST