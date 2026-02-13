Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 45.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.12% to Rs 75.03 crore

Net profit of Cubex Tubings rose 45.33% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.12% to Rs 75.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 72.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.75.0372.764.893.864.502.644.222.343.112.14

