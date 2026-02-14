Advance Petrochemicals reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.55% to Rs 12.65 crore

Advance Petrochemicals reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.55% to Rs 12.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12.6512.721.342.910.150.1800.0100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News