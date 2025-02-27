Advance Steel Tubes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 48.78% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of Advance Steel Tubes remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 48.78% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.41 -49 OPM %14.294.88 -PBDT0.030.02 50 PBT0.030.02 50 NP0.020.02 0
