Advance Steel Tubes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Advance Steel Tubes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 48.78% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Advance Steel Tubes remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 48.78% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.41 -49 OPM %14.294.88 -PBDT0.030.02 50 PBT0.030.02 50 NP0.020.02 0

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

