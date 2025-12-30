Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Finance approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 800 cr

IIFL Finance approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 800 cr

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
IIFL Finance has approved allotment of (i) 30,000 Subordinated, Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs One lakh each and aggregating to Rs 300 crore under Series D35 (Option A-I Debentures); (ii) 40,000 Subordinated, Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs One lakh each and aggregating to Rs 400 crore under Series D35 (Option A-II Debentures); and (iii) 100 Perpetual, Unsecured, Listed, Rated Non-Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs One lakh each and aggregating to Rs 100 crore under Series PDI-2 (Option B Debentures), hereinafter be collectively referred to as Debentures, in dematerialised form and on private placement basis. The deemed date of allotment is 30 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 25,900 level; broader mrkt underperforms

Nifty trades below 25,900 level; broader mrkt underperforms

NSE SME Shyam Dhani Industries serves a fiery market debut

NSE SME Shyam Dhani Industries serves a fiery market debut

Indian Bank up for third consecutive session

Indian Bank up for third consecutive session

Steel Authority of India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Steel Authority of India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Federal Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon