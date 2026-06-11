Aegis Logistics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, DOMS Industries Ltd and Apar Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 June 2026.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, DOMS Industries Ltd and Apar Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 June 2026.

Aegis Logistics Ltd soared 12.21% to Rs 898.6 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73650 shares in the past one month.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd surged 8.15% to Rs 508. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31288 shares in the past one month.

Wockhardt Ltd spiked 4.88% to Rs 1922.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

DOMS Industries Ltd spurt 4.73% to Rs 2221.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15021 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6932 shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd rose 4.39% to Rs 14693.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7021 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12374 shares in the past one month.

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