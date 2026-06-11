Aegis Logistics Ltd soars 13.83%, Gains for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 911.8, up 13.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.66% in last one year as compared to a 6.49% gain in NIFTY and a 7.8% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 911.8, up 13.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 23273.3. The Sensex is at 74251.88, up 0.36%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has added around 38.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38949.3, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 216.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.79 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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