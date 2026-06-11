Axis Bank Ltd soars 1.62%, up for third straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1335.8, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.13% in last one year as compared to a 6.49% fall in NIFTY and a 1.04% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1335.8, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 23273.3. The Sensex is at 74251.88, up 0.36%. Axis Bank Ltd has added around 6.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55100.3, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1339, up 1.66% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 10.13% in last one year as compared to a 6.49% fall in NIFTY and a 1.04% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 16.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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