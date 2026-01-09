Aerolloy Technologies secures order from Blue Origin

To manufacture BE-4 propulsion hardware for heavy-lift orbital launch vehicle 'New Glenn'

Aerolloy Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of PTC Industries, announced the award of a development and supply order from Blue Origin for the manufacture of large Superalloy investment castings for the BE-4 rocket engines used on the first stage of New Glenn.

The award of this order follows a prolonged technical, qualification, and regulatory review process, including compliance with applicable international export control and regulatory frameworks, reflecting the highly sensitive and mission-critical nature of the BE-4 propulsion system.

Under this program, Aerolloy will produce large Nickel-based Superalloy housings and manifolds required for Liquid Oxygen (LOX) high-pressure and low-pressure systems. These components operate under extreme thermal, chemical, and pressure environments, demanding tight dimensional control, complex internal geometries, and defect-free metallurgical integrity - a combination that only a handful of global foundries can reliably achieve at this scale.

A key enabler for this order is Aerolloy's Vacuum Induction Melting (VIM) furnace, recently commissioned and previously disclosed. This facility allows melting and processing of large Superalloy heats under tightly controlled vacuum conditions, forming the metallurgical foundation for large, high integrity investment castings required in advanced propulsion systems.

New Glenn is Blue Origin's reusable heavy-lift orbital launch vehicle, which successfully reached orbit on its inaugural flight in January 2025. Its first stage is powered by seven BE-4 engines, each delivering approximately 550,000 lbf (~2,450 kN) of thrust.

