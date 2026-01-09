Central Bank of India drops for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 36.98, down 0.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.72% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 42.02% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 36.98, down 0.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25702.5. The Sensex is at 83622.68, down 0.66%.Central Bank of India has gained around 2.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 5.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8585.35, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.74 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

