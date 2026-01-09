Indian Overseas Bank down for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 35.28, down 0.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.72% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 42.02% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 35.28, down 0.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25702.5. The Sensex is at 83622.68, down 0.66%.Indian Overseas Bank has lost around 3.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has increased around 5.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8585.35, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.09 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

