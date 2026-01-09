CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd slips for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 593.5, down 3.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.72% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 2.08% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 593.5, down 3.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25702.5. The Sensex is at 83622.68, down 0.66%.CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has lost around 10.81% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34729.65, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 104.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 86.65 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

