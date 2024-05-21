W S Industries (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.78% to Rs 89.12 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 139.05% to Rs 46.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 309.66% to Rs 326.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of W S Industries (India) reported to Rs 16.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.78% to Rs 89.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.