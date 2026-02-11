Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 2.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Total Operating Income decline 1.02% to Rs 2220.05 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank rose 2.55% to Rs 290.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 283.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income declined 1.02% to Rs 2220.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2243.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income2220.052243.02 -1 OPM %66.7866.90 -PBDT356.93349.25 2 PBT356.93349.25 2 NP290.78283.55 3

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

