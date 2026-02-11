Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit rises 136.92% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 24.29% to Rs 43.08 croreNet profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries rose 136.92% to Rs 13.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.29% to Rs 43.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales43.0834.66 24 OPM %40.9716.88 -PBDT18.758.24 128 PBT18.548.04 131 NP13.675.77 137
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST