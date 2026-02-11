Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit rises 136.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.29% to Rs 43.08 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries rose 136.92% to Rs 13.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.29% to Rs 43.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.43.0834.6640.9716.8818.758.2418.548.0413.675.77

