Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 420.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ashiana Housing rose 420.20% to Rs 56.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 171.56% to Rs 361.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 133.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.361.85133.2518.8812.8679.4023.3676.0419.9656.6510.89

