Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 420.20% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 171.56% to Rs 361.85 croreNet profit of Ashiana Housing rose 420.20% to Rs 56.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 171.56% to Rs 361.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 133.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales361.85133.25 172 OPM %18.8812.86 -PBDT79.4023.36 240 PBT76.0419.96 281 NP56.6510.89 420
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST