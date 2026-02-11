GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities; China's consumer inflation rises 0.2% in Jan'26

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty February 2026 futures were up 20.50 points, suggesting a positive start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 69.45 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,174.21 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 February 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs bought shares worth Rs 4,969.62 crore so far in February (till 10 February 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 38740.12 crore in January 2026 and Rs 34,349.62 crore in December.

Global Markets:

Asia market traded mostly higher Wednesday, continuing their rally despite AI fears and weak economic data spooking U.S. investors.

The U.S. December retail sales report showed that consumer spending was flat, missing the 0.4% monthly gain that was widely expected.

In Asia, investors are assessing the latest data coming out from China.

The countrys consumer price index rose 0.2% in January from a year earlier, Chinas National Bureau of Statistics data showed Wednesday. Thats below the widely reported forecast of 0.4% increase, a sign of continued deflationary pressure in the absence of stronger stimulus.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 slipped on Tuesday as investors reacted to weaker-than-expected retail sales data and grew concerned about the threat artificial intelligence poses to the financial sector.

The broad-based index lost 0.33% and ended at 6,941.81, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.59% and closed at 23,102.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.27 points, or 0.10%, posting a closing record of 50,188.14.

Financial stocks also took a hit Tuesday after tech platform Altruist launched a new AI-powered tax planning tool. Shares of LPL Financial declined 8.3%, while shares of Charles Schwab dropped 7.4% and Morgan Stanley dipped more than 2%.

Investors await the release of big jobs report due on Wednesday, and the consumer price index data on Friday.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmarks closed with moderate gains, extending their winning streak to a third straight session. Sentiment was supported by foreign institutional investor buying, positive global cues and optimism around the India-US interim trade deal.

The Nifty ended above the 25,900 mark, led by strength in auto stocks. After a positive start, the market failed to sustain higher levels. Trading turned range-bound for most of the session, with the Nifty facing stiff resistance near the 26,000 level.

The S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 208.17 points or 0.25% to 84,273.92. The Nifty 50 index rallied 67.85 points or 0.26% to 25,935.15. In the three consecutive trading sessions, Sensex and Nifty jumped 1.15% and 1.14%, respectively.

