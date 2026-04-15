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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Afcons Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and Paisalo Digital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 April 2026.

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and Paisalo Digital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 April 2026.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd spiked 16.10% to Rs 355.85 at 11:44 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68968 shares in the past one month.

 

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd soared 14.60% to Rs 363.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 79182 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33325 shares in the past one month.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd surged 13.61% to Rs 323.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd added 11.37% to Rs 29.08. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 89.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd jumped 11.26% to Rs 43.86. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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