Afcons Infrastructure successfully bids for MSRDC projects of Rs 4,787.20 cr

The project details are mentioned below:
1. Construction of Access Controlled Pune Ring Road (East) Package PRR
E5 from Km.72+335 Valati, Taluka Haveli to Km.81+900 Sonori, Taluka
Purandar, District Pune.
Bid Project Cost - Rs 2,718.50 crore.
2. Construction of Access Controlled Pune Ring Road (East) Package PRR
E7 from Km 97+900 Garade, Taluka Purandar to Km.104+140 Shiware,
Taluka Bhor, District Pune.
Bid Project Cost - Rs 2,068.70 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content