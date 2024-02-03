Sensex (    %)
                        
Panchmahal Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 11.40% to Rs 102.57 crore
Net Loss of Panchmahal Steel reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.40% to Rs 102.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 115.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales102.57115.77 -11 OPM %1.80-4.21 -PBDT1.58-6.42 LP PBT-0.44-8.44 95 NP-0.32-6.06 95
First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

