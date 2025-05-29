Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Affordable Robotic & Automation consolidated net profit declines 90.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Affordable Robotic & Automation consolidated net profit declines 90.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Sales decline 20.46% to Rs 84.42 crore

Net profit of Affordable Robotic & Automation declined 90.73% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.46% to Rs 84.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 106.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.33% to Rs 162.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 163.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales84.42106.13 -20 162.56163.10 0 OPM %8.4328.18 --2.049.22 - PBDT5.4628.72 -81 -7.5111.59 PL PBT4.5327.03 -83 -9.428.65 PL NP2.3024.82 -91 -11.656.43 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 217.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 217.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Bhudevi Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bhudevi Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Modern Denim reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Modern Denim reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sensex falls over 200 pts; Nifty below 24,800; broader mrkt outperforms

Sensex falls over 200 pts; Nifty below 24,800; broader mrkt outperforms

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO ends with 2.09x subscription

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO ends with 2.09x subscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon